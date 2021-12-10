Kalani Sitake signs new deal to remain at BYU

PROVO, Utah — Scratch those rumors saying Kalani Sitake was headed out of Provo as the BYU head coach agreed to a new deal Friday to keep him at the school through 2027.

Sitake's new contract comes days after he had reportedly talked with the University of Oregon about their open head coaching position.

“In recent days and weeks there has been a lot of movement among college football head coaches,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “Today, I’m thrilled to know that Kalani will continue to be our leader, coach and mentor going forward.

In Sitake's sixth season as head coach, the Cougars finished the 2021 regular season with a 10-2 record and are currently ranked No. 13 in the country ahead of an Independence Bowl date against UAB on Dec. 18.

“As both a former player and a BYU fan, it is an honor to be the head coach at this great university," said Sitake. "I am blessed to lead a football program full of tremendous young men, outstanding coaches and staff and the best fans in the world. We’re all excited about the opportunities ahead as we prepare to enter the Big 12.”