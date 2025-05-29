Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Kickoff times released for Utah, BYU and Utah State football games

BYU, Utah, Utah State
FOX 13 News
BYU, Utah, Utah State
Posted

It's time for college football fans around Utah to start making those tailgate plans as kickoff times were released Thursday for several games involving the Utes, Cougars and Aggies.

Utah released game times for its first three games of the season and its Black Friday game against Kansas.

UTAH (All times MDT)

  • Aug. 30 - at UCLA - 9 p.m. - FOX 13
  • Sept. 6 - Cal Poly - 4 p.m. - ESPN+
  • Sept. 13 - at Wyoming - 6 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Nov. 28 - at Kansas - 10 a.m. - ABC or ESPN

The BYU Cougars released the kickoff times for three of their home games, including two that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

BYU (All times MDT)

  • Aug. 30 - Portland State - 6 p.m. - ESPN+
  • Sept. 6 - Stanford - 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
  • Oct. 3 - West Virginia - 8:30 p.m. - ESPN

Utah State released game times for a whopping eight games, including their home finale on Black Friday.

UTAH STATE (All times MDT)

  • Aug. 30 - UTEP - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Sept. 6 - at Texas A&M - 10:45 a.m. - SEC Network
  • Sept. 13 - Air Force - 7:45 p.m. - FS1
  • Oct. 17 - San Jose State - 7 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Nov. 8 - Nevada - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Nov. 15 - at UNLV - 5 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Nov. 22 - at Fresno State - 8:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
  • Nov. 28 - Boise State - 2 p.m. - CBS

Weber State, Utah Tech and Southern Utah also released some of its kickoff times for next season.

WEBER STATE (All times MDT)

  • Aug. 30 - at James Madison - 4 p.m. - ESPN+
  • Sept. 6 - at Arizona - 8 p.m. - ESPN+

UTAH TECH (All times MDT)

  • Sept. 27 - at Austin Peay - Noon
  • Oct. 4 - at Central Arkansas - 3 p.m.
  • Nov. 8 - at Abilene Christian - 1 p.m.
  • Nov. 15 - at West Georgia - Noon

SOUTHERN UTAH (All times MDT)

  • Sept. 6 - at San Diego - 7 p.m.

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere