Kickoff times released for Utah, BYU and Utah State football games

It's time for college football fans around Utah to start making those tailgate plans as kickoff times were released Thursday for several games involving the Utes, Cougars and Aggies.

Utah released game times for its first three games of the season and its Black Friday game against Kansas.

UTAH (All times MDT)



Aug. 30 - at UCLA - 9 p.m. - FOX 13

Sept. 6 - Cal Poly - 4 p.m. - ESPN+

Sept. 13 - at Wyoming - 6 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Nov. 28 - at Kansas - 10 a.m. - ABC or ESPN

The BYU Cougars released the kickoff times for three of their home games, including two that will be nationally televised on ESPN.

BYU (All times MDT)



Aug. 30 - Portland State - 6 p.m. - ESPN+

Sept. 6 - Stanford - 8:15 p.m. - ESPN

Oct. 3 - West Virginia - 8:30 p.m. - ESPN

Utah State released game times for a whopping eight games, including their home finale on Black Friday.

UTAH STATE (All times MDT)



Aug. 30 - UTEP - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Sept. 6 - at Texas A&M - 10:45 a.m. - SEC Network

Sept. 13 - Air Force - 7:45 p.m. - FS1

Oct. 17 - San Jose State - 7 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Nov. 8 - Nevada - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Nov. 15 - at UNLV - 5 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Nov. 22 - at Fresno State - 8:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network

Nov. 28 - Boise State - 2 p.m. - CBS

Weber State, Utah Tech and Southern Utah also released some of its kickoff times for next season.

WEBER STATE (All times MDT)



Aug. 30 - at James Madison - 4 p.m. - ESPN+

Sept. 6 - at Arizona - 8 p.m. - ESPN+

UTAH TECH (All times MDT)



Sept. 27 - at Austin Peay - Noon

Oct. 4 - at Central Arkansas - 3 p.m.

Nov. 8 - at Abilene Christian - 1 p.m.

Nov. 15 - at West Georgia - Noon

SOUTHERN UTAH (All times MDT)

