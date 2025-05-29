Kickoff times released for Utah, BYU and Utah State football games

It's time for college football fans around Utah to start making those tailgate plans as kickoff times were released Thursday for several games involving the Utes, Cougars and Aggies.
Utah released game times for its first three games of the season and its Black Friday game against Kansas.
UTAH (All times MDT)
- Aug. 30 - at UCLA - 9 p.m. - FOX 13
- Sept. 6 - Cal Poly - 4 p.m. - ESPN+
- Sept. 13 - at Wyoming - 6 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 28 - at Kansas - 10 a.m. - ABC or ESPN
The BYU Cougars released the kickoff times for three of their home games, including two that will be nationally televised on ESPN.
BYU (All times MDT)
- Aug. 30 - Portland State - 6 p.m. - ESPN+
- Sept. 6 - Stanford - 8:15 p.m. - ESPN
- Oct. 3 - West Virginia - 8:30 p.m. - ESPN
Utah State released game times for a whopping eight games, including their home finale on Black Friday.
UTAH STATE (All times MDT)
- Aug. 30 - UTEP - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Sept. 6 - at Texas A&M - 10:45 a.m. - SEC Network
- Sept. 13 - Air Force - 7:45 p.m. - FS1
- Oct. 17 - San Jose State - 7 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 8 - Nevada - 5:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 15 - at UNLV - 5 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 22 - at Fresno State - 8:30 p.m. - CBS Sports Network
- Nov. 28 - Boise State - 2 p.m. - CBS
Weber State, Utah Tech and Southern Utah also released some of its kickoff times for next season.
WEBER STATE (All times MDT)
- Aug. 30 - at James Madison - 4 p.m. - ESPN+
- Sept. 6 - at Arizona - 8 p.m. - ESPN+
UTAH TECH (All times MDT)
- Sept. 27 - at Austin Peay - Noon
- Oct. 4 - at Central Arkansas - 3 p.m.
- Nov. 8 - at Abilene Christian - 1 p.m.
- Nov. 15 - at West Georgia - Noon
SOUTHERN UTAH (All times MDT)
- Sept. 6 - at San Diego - 7 p.m.