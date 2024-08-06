Layton community gathers to cheer on hometown Olympian

LAYTON, Utah — Rhys and Owen Pollard have been watching Olympic steeplechaser Courtney Wayment for years.

“It's just so cool because someone I know, she really just deserves it,” said Rhys. “And I'm just glad to see her get the recognition she deserves.”

A Layton native and BYU All-American, Wayment went up against the best of the best in the 3000 meter event in Paris Tuesday. As she ran, dozens showed up thousands of miles away at Layton Commons Park to cheer her on.

“Just here to support and watch her,” said Owen. “It's been so special to have this opportunity, and especially to have the opportunity to say that there's an Olympian from my home neighborhood.”

Despite Wayment’s talent and success, the BYU grad gives back to her hometown, the Pollard's said.

“One year, at our cross country camp, she actually came to visit, and she spoke with us and answered our questions and gave us some cool encouragement and pointers for running,” said Owen.

Courtney took twelfth place in the steeplechase final at the Stade de France, but her Layton community remains proud of the hometown girl who made it all the way to the biggest stage in sports.

"She worked super hard to get to where she got to," said Rhys. “She just killed it in high school. She killed it in college. She's done super well, and she just knows how to race and what she needs to do. So I'm not surprised at all that she's made it this far.”