Michigan's hire of Whittingham draws near unanimous praise, some wonderment

SALT LAKE CITY — There are very few things that can draw the praise of an entire group of sports fans, but the University of Michigan's hire of Kyle Whittingham has apparently done just that.

As the possibility of Whittingham heading to Ann Arbor grew strong throughout the day, the hire brought near unanimous accolades, along with some wondering why Utah let him get away in the first place.

At 66 years old, Whittingham didn't appear to be ready to call it a career when he stepped down, not retired, as the Utes head coach earlier this month. It only took a few weeks for him to find a new challenge at one of college football's most esteemed programs.

"Discipline. Toughness. Physical. Love. Winning. Traits you want in your head coach… they also perfectly describe Kyle Whittingham," said FOX college football analyst Joel Klatt. "Excellent hire."

Klatt went on to call Whittingham a "top 5" coach in college football.

"Kyle Whittingham is exactly what Michigan needs as a program right now," added former Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III. "Runs a disciplined program with an edge to it. Is a defense first coach who will play complimentary football.

"Eager to prove he isn’t done winning."

"More I read about Whittingham the more I’m getting fired up about this hire," shared former Michigan and NFL Pro Bowl offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Former players and television talking heads weren't the only ones praising the hire. Even the man who currently holds the Michigan job, albeit as an interim head coach, applauded the move.

"Michigan Football is in GREAT hands under Kyle Whittingham!!!! Proven winner, true gentleman, tough nosed Michigan coach of days gone by," Wolverines Associate Head Coach Biff Poggi posted to social media. "Great hire by [Athletic Director] Warde Manuel. The kids will love him. Exciting days ahead for Michigan."

The only pushback on Michigan bringing Whittingham aboard came from those wondering why Utah let him leave after 21 years at the helm and at the end of a 10-2 season.

"I’m still confused why Utah moved on from Whittingham. Such an underrated great coach and a huge steal for Michigan," said Dan Katz, AKA "Big Cat" of Barstool Sports.

Gordon Monson of the Salt Lake Tribune was more blunt, referencing the beliefs of some that Whittingham was forced out of Utah by school officials who were looking for a change.

"Whittingham shouldn’t be working anywhere but at the place where he coached his game, made his name and gained his fame," he wrote. "He’d had chances to leave before, and he resisted, even when he was seriously tempted. Now, he should have been allowed to make his exit and take a bow whenever and however he chose to do so.

"It’s remarkable that it may have taken the Wolverines’ recognition of and appreciation for Whittingham for those at Utah who sent him that doltish message to realize that they should have thought better."