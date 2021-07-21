BYU, USU alumni win NBA championship rings

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A former Aggie and a former Cougar are now NBA champions.

When the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns Tuesday night to win the Finals 4-2, the two former stars of competing Utah college basketball teams were there.

They are Utah State alumnus Sam Merrill, who was selected by the Bucks in the 2020 draft, and Elijah Bryant, who played professionally overseas for a few years after graduating from BYU and was signed to Milwaukee just before the playoffs.

Although neither NBA rookie got any playing time in Game 6, they appeared in one game each during the Bucks-Suns series and both got a few more minutes of playoff experience in the earlier rounds. And they're both officially NBA champions.

Bryant scored 14 combined points in 11 playoff appearances, totaling 49 minutes. Merrill had five points in eight playoff games over a span of 29 minutes played.

Eric Walden at the Salt Lake Tribune, a content-sharing partner with FOX 13, spoke with the pair Monday about what the experience has been like. Click here to read the full article.