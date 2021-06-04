Conley suffers hamstring strain; will be reevaluated before next playoff round

SALT LAKE CITY — An MRI showed that Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley suffered a mild hamstring strain in his right leg during Wednesday's series-clinching win over Memphis.

Conley left Game 5 in the second quarter with soreness in the hamstring and never returned.

The Jazz say Conley will be reevaluated before Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals against either the Clippers or Mavericks. With a quick series win over the Grizzles, Utah will have nearly a week of rest.

Conley missed nine games this spring due to right hamstring issues.