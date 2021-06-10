Watch
Conley to miss Game 2 vs. Clippers with hamstring injury

Rick Bowmer/AP
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley stands on the court before Game 1 of the team's second-round NBA basketball playoff series against the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City.
Mike Conley
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz will once again need to find a way to beat the L.A. Clippers without All-Star guard Mike Conley in the line-up.

Conley will miss Game 2 Thursday at Vivint Arena due to the mild hamstring strain that has kept him off the floor since the second quarter of the series-clinching win over Memphis.

Utah was able to pull out a 112-109 victory over Los Angeles without Conley in Game 1 Tuesday.

Hamstring injuries in both legs caused Conley to miss multiple games during the regular season.

