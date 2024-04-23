Hockey superfan shares love of sport throughout Magna home

MAGNA, Utah — The arrival of the NHL to Utah is a wish come true for many Utahns, but especially so for one particular Magna resident and hockey superfan.

WATCH: Hockey fans itching to get hands on Utah NHL merchandise

Growing up in upstate New York, Dave Seward has been a hockey nut since he was four years old.

"My dad took me to a game at Nassau Coliseum and just the fighting, the speed, it was just amazing," Steward recalled.

His love and passion for the sport isn't hard to find as he sports jersey after jersey inside his home, from the minors to the pros. Seward's fandom is almost always on full display.

"I have about 20-30 jerseys, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, you name it," he claimed. "I have about six different t-shirts and jerseys for the Avalanche and the Nordiques."

The Colorado Avalanche, formerly the Quebec Nordiques, are Seward's favorite team and part of his most prized hockey possession.

"I had a heart attack two years ago when the Colorado Avalanche was in the Stanley Cup Playoffs," he shared. "My father-in-law contacted them and said, 'Hey, you know, my son-in-law is a huge fan."

The team signed a jersey and overnighted it to Seward the day before the Avs won, taking the Stanley Cup title.

Seward's love for the sport has rubbed off on his father-in-law, Briant Jenson.

"He recruited me and he made it his destiny to teach me all about hockey," Jenson said.

With the NHL officially coming to the Beehive State, both Seward and Jenson have thoughts on what Utah's team should be named.

"I know some people like the Blizzard or something like that, but I like Yeti," admitted Jenson.



"Yeti on the front, maybe with goalie gear on, looking all tough. Yeah, that'd be fantastic," agreed Seward.

While the Avalanche will continue to be Seward's favorite team, there's still hope he may change his allegiance when Utah begins play in the fall. He plans to be at the Delta Center games in the fall while adding the new team's jersey and hat to his collection as he cheers them on.