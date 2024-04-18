Sorry, Phoenix. Salt Lake City definitely doesn't 'suck'

SALT LAKE CITY — We'll cut those poor souls in Phoenix a break after they're now left with an empty... (checks notes)... 5,000 seat arena because the Arizona Coyotes picked up and moved to Salt Lake City.

But Utah's capital city will not sit still when chants of "Salt Lake Sucks" were heard throughout the... (checks notes).... 5,000 seat arena as the Coyotes played their final Arizona home game Wednesday night.

When asked about the disrespect thrown Utah's way, many weren't surprised.

"They're just upset, right? You guys are stealing their team," said one visitor from out of town.

Instead of stooping down to the level of those in the state to the south, locals reminded Coyotes fans that it's just business.

"We don't suck, we had nothing to do with that," said a resident. "We're just welcoming them with open arms"

"They're just jealous because we're nice," another resident added. "We have four seasons, not two."

But perhaps it was one Utahn who said it best, although not in a very Utahn way.

"Salt Lake rules and Phoenix sucks! Right?"