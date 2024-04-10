NHL announcement for Salt Lake City team could come next week, insider reports

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City could be the home of an National Hockey League franchise as early as next week, according to a new report that claims the league is in the process of drafting a schedule for the Arizona Coyotes to play in Salt Lake City by next season.

Writing for the Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli reported Wednesday that an announcement on a sale and relocation of the Coyotes could come as early as April 18, which is one day after the team's final regular season home game.

The status of the Coyotes in Arizona is murky at best, especially after a local mayor spoke out in opposition of a new arena being built for the franchise. Team leadership has said they are committed to winning a public land auction and build a home for the franchise.

While the auction is set for June 27, Seravalli claims "there is a real possibility" that the Coyotes will not be based in Arizona by that date, and that there is a "path" that current team owner Alex Meruelo would sell control of the franchise to Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and the Smith Entertainment Group for over $1.2 billion.

According to Seravalli, the NHL is currently creating two versions of a 2024-25 schedule, one with the Coyotes remaining in the Phoenix area, and another should the team relocate to Utah.

Although things appear to heading in Utah's favor, a source told Seravalli that there are “lots of moving pieces,” and “nothing is resolved at this point.”

FOX 13 News has reached out to the Smith Entertainment Group for comment on the report, but has yet to hear back.

Smith has long shared his desire to bring the NHL to northern Utah and have the team temporarily play at the Delta Center before moving to a new arena that would house both the Jazz and hockey team. The Utah State Legislature passed a bill earlier this month that was signed by Gov. Spencer Cox that would help fund the new arena.

Earlier this week, Smith shared a social media post asking fans for suggestions on a nickname for a proposed Utah NHL team.

The Coyotes have struggled for years to find a permanent home that they own in Arizona. Falling short a number of times, the team currently plans in a 4,600 seat arena on the campus of Arizona State University.