'They know the recipe!' IOC gushes over Salt Lake City ahead of visit

SALT LAKE CITY — Saying Salt Lake City has "been there, done that, they've been successful," members of the International Olympic Committee spoke enthusiastically Monday about an upcoming visit next month to Utah.

The trip to northern Utah will take place just months ahead of Salt Lake City likely being awarded the 2034 Winter Games in July.

During a discussion with various media outlets, the IOC shared its plans for its Utah visit on April 10-13. During their time in the Salt Lake City area, committee members will take a deeper dive into the proposal to host the 2034 Games and what it means to the local area.

"What's fabulous to see is that Salt Lake and Utah are so enthusiastic and so keen on hosting the Games again, and I think that is clearly a demonstration of what was a fabulously successful Games, a great experience, and that want to create that for a new generation and give a new generation of young people and athletes that opportunity," said Jacqueline Barrett, Director of Future Olympic Games Hosts.

What was clear Monday is how Salt Lake City's experience with putting on the 2002 Winter Olympics has excited even the usually reserved members of the IOC.

"They have done it before, they're not first-timers and it's a totally different ballgame, and I really like this feeling to go back to some of the greatest experts," said Christophe Dubi, Exec. Director of the Olympic Games.

Even the gap between holding the Games does not appear to be a detriment.

"They know the recipe, and yes, it's a long time ago, but guess what, the logic of organizing the event and delivering the event remains the same," added Dubi. "So we go and speak, probably from experts to experts and this is a very good feeling."

The IOC will visit city locations such as the planned site for the Olympic Village and medals plaza, along with venues for figure skating, speed skating, hockey and other sports. The group will also make trips to the mountain venues for alpine, freestyle and cross-country skiing, as well as ski jumping, bobsleigh and luge.

In February, the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games formally submitted its bid to host the 2034 Olympics, months after the IOC named the area the preferred host for the date.

Following April's visit, the IOCs Future Host Commission will submit its report to the committee's Executive Board.