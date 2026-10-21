Real Salt Lake prepares for playoff push with four games remaining

HERRIMAN, Utah — After a roller-coaster MLS season filled with injuries and adversity, Real Salt Lake remains firmly in the hunt for a postseason berth.

With four matches left on the schedule, RSL sits just three points below the playoff line. A postseason berth would mark the club's sixth consecutive playoff appearance, the longest active streak in the Western Conference.

"I think this has been one of the most challenging seasons I've definitely experienced as a coach," head coach Pablo Mastroeni said. "The injuries and the loss of some very important players."

Despite those setbacks, Mastroeni credited his team for maintaining its belief throughout the season.

"The resiliency of the group, the mindset of the group, has never wavered," he said. "Even though it's been tough at times, getting off the floor and dusting yourself off and approaching the next Monday or Tuesday with the intention to win, and the guys have done that."

For players, reaching the playoffs would be a significant accomplishment after navigating a season filled with obstacles.

"It would be a huge [thing] for all of us," forward Sergi Solans said. "Mentally, I think it's going to be a huge point to reach. It's going to take four wins. That is going to be very, very tough."

Mastroeni believes this season's experience could be invaluable for the club's younger players.

"To have these experiences as a young player and go through the difficulties that we did and make the playoffs, I think will change the way they think about their profession," Mastroeni said. "We're here to help develop young players, young men, and there's no better way to do that than to cap it off with a playoff berth."

The approach inside the locker room is simple: treat every remaining match like a must-win contest.

"Everyone knows that we have to win a couple of the upcoming games," midfielder Stijn Spierings said. "That makes everything very clear for us. We're not aiming for anything less. We're going to treat every game like a final and go into it to win it."

To extend their playoff streak to six consecutive seasons, RSL will look to get its first positive result Saturday at home at 7:30 against St. Louis City SC.