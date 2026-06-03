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Real Salt Lake to face English club Burnley FC in summer friendly

England Premier League Soccer
Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, left, and Burnley's Maxime Esteve fight for the ball during a Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Burnley in London, Monday, May 18, 2026. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
England Premier League Soccer
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SANDY, Utah — Real Salt Lake players won't be sitting on a beach, relaxing during the upcoming World Cup break, as the team announced it will face English club Burnley FC in a friendly next month.

The match will take place on July 15 at America First Field in Sandy.

After competing in the Premier League last season, Burnley was just relegated to the English Championship. The club is the first English side to play in northern Utah since Manchester United's visit in 2017.

The game will allow Real Salt Lake to shake off the rust of the break ahead of the team's return to MLS action on July 22.

“Our Club is elated to welcome Burnley FC to Utah as part of their preseason USA tour,” said Real Salt Lake President of Business Operations, John Kimball “...we are focused on providing our exciting team with a meaningful game just prior to the resumption of the MLS schedule following this World Cup break.

"We believe this Burnley visit to Sandy will help prepare us to improve on our third-place West standing, as we look to build upon a successful first half of 2026.”

RSL season ticket holders will get first access to tickets, which will go on sale to the general public on June 12.

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