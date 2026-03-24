Real Salt Lake's Aiden Hezarkhani takes his game global with U.S. U-19 call-up

HERRIMAN, Utah — At just 18 years old, Aiden Hezarkhani has been turning heads with Real Salt Lake — and now he’s getting the chance to wear the red, white and blue. The California native will represent the United States U-19 team at training camp in Spain this week as the U.S. continues preparing for this summer’s Concacaf U-20 Championship, before taking on Wales on Saturday.

“Growing up watching all my favorite players on the national team on the biggest stage, now that I’m able to represent the country at the youth level, it just means a lot and I’m truly honored,” Hezarkhani said.

Hezarkhani has started the MLS season blazing hot, scoring his first two career goals and quickly proving himself as a rising star. This weekend, he’ll be the only RSL player on the U-19 squad.

“I feel a lot of passion toward this country,” he said. “To be able to represent them playing soccer is amazing.”

He credits Real Salt Lake with helping prepare him for this moment.

“It truly shows how much this club has done for me,” he said. “They’ve put a lot of time and effort into developing me since academy, so I’m just really grateful for that.”

RSL head coach Pablo Mastroeni says Hezarkhani’s composure and confidence on the field set him apart.

“He doesn’t get too high, he doesn’t get too low,” Mastroeni said. “His youthfulness in just letting shots go and not being worried about if it’s the right time to shoot is really important for him. He’s been a fantastic young player, and now he’s just growing into a really, really good pro.”

For Hezarkhani, the weekend in Spain is one more step toward his ultimate goal: playing for the U.S. men’s senior national team. And maybe, just maybe, that dream isn’t too far away.