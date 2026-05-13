Cedar City police arrest 34-year-old in connection with stabbing at trailer park

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A 34-year-old has been arrested in Cedar City after police say he stabbed another man in a trailer park on Tuesday. Arturo Jose Borges was arrested on Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated burglary and aggravated assault.

According to Cedar City police, they were called at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday to the trailer park near 1027 North Main Street. When they arrived, they found an adult man who was suffering from multiple stab and cut wounds.

The victim, who hasn't been identified, was transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition.

Police say the suspect had fled the area prior to their arrival and their initial search was unsuccessful. A reverse 9-1-1 call was put out to the area as police investigated.

Early Wednesday morning, neighbors contacted police to alert them that the suspect had returned to the area. Due to the seriousness of the incident and concerns for public safety, the SWAT team was called and nearby residents were evacuated.

Police arrested Borges without incident.

The motive behind the attack remains under investigation.