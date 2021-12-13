RSL drops interim title, names Pablo Mastroeni permanent head coach

SALT LAKE CITY — Real Salt Lake no longer has an interim head coach at the helm as the team announced Monday that it moved Pablo Mastroeni into the permanent role.

Mastroeni led the team to an 8-8-1 record in the regular season after the departure of Freddy Juarez in August. But it was RSLs surprising run to the Western Conference Finals of the MLS Cup playoffs that may have put Mastroeni over the top.

“We are thrilled to have Pablo on board, long-term,” said RSL General Manager Elliot Fall. “We expect success for years to come under his leadership. Pablo’s ability to build a culture and instill belief within the Club has resulted in the most tight-knit locker room seen in years.”

Mastroeni, who was previously the head coach of the Colorado Rapids from 2014-17, joined the team as an assistant in February 2021. He also made 334 appearances as a player in the MLS, and was called up to the U.S. National Team multiple times.

“I am excited to be joining Real Salt Lake on a permanent basis,” said Mastroeni. “I love the direction this Club is moving in and I’m looking forward to working with all the resources and opportunities we have in front of us. We will implement an electric end-to-end style of play that brings our fans into the action and further solidifies the fortress that we call home. And we will continue to be a formidable foe on the road, just as we were during the end of our 2021 season.”