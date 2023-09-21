Salt Lake City named favorite for MLB expansion by baseball insiders

SALT LAKE CITY — The cry of "Play Ball!" in Salt Lake City could soon be a reality at the major league level, according to a couple of well-known baseball insiders.

WATCH: Utah leaders travel to Atlanta to explore MLB possibilities

On separate podcasts this week, ESPN baseball reporter Buster Olney and former Cy Young Award winner David Cone both named Salt Lake City as favorites to land one of two expected Major League Baseball expansion teams.

While there is no timetable for MLB to grow, Nashville has long been considered to be guaranteed one of the expansion sites, with Salt Lake City jostling with cities like Portland, Charlotte and Montreal to get the second franchise.

"That second team, it's an open question and there's opportunity there for some billionaire to step up and to do big things," said Olney on the Baseball Tonight podcast. "If I'm just sitting here guessing today, and that's all it is is a guess, I think it's going to be Salt Lake City."

Olney added that he's heard baseball executives want a new franchise in western states to even out team geography in the U.S.

Speaking on his Toeing the Slab podcast, Cone, who also works for ESPN and won five World Series titles in his baseball career, joined others in saying Salt Lake City would be the second team to pair with Nashville.

"That's my handicap right now, that expansion will be on the horizon, we will get two new teams, and Nashville will be one and Salt Lake City will be the other," he said, agreeing with Olney that there needs to be another team out west, saying, "Seattle needs a friend!"

Salt Lake City began its push to bring baseball to the Beehive State back in April with a group headed by the Miller family, the longtime owners of the Utah Jazz. Big League Utah is looking to build a stadium in the Rocky Mountain Power District situated just west of downtown.

Speaking at his monthly news conference Thursday, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox seemed bolstered by Olney and Cone's statements that Salt Lake City could be the home of a Major League Baseball team.

"We really like our chances. We've got the right location. We've got a potential ownership group that's working on this," said Cox. "There's a tremendous amount of work being done with that group and we're really proud of what they're doing.

"Of course, they have the full support of the state behind them and the governor as well."