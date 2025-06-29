Sources: BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff expecting multigame suspension, putting future with program in doubt

PROVO, Utah — BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff is anticipating a seven-game suspension for violating the school’s Honor Code, multiple sources told The Salt Lake Tribune.

Facing the prospect of missing more than half the 2025 season, Retzlaff has begun telling his coaches and teammates he is likely to leave the program, a source close to the situation said.

In a civil lawsuit filed in May, Retzlaff was accused of sexually assaulting a woman, identified in court documents as Jane Doe A.G., at his Provo home in November 2023.

Through his attorney, Retzlaff immediately denied the sexual assault allegations. In his legal response filed Friday, he said that he had “consensual” sex with the woman who has accused him of assaulting her.

