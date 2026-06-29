'That's the goal,' Green Canyon senior Chloe Sadler dreams of World Cup future

NORTH LOGAN, Utah — Playing in a World Cup is the dream of every young soccer player. For Green Canyon High School senior Chloe Sadler, there is a really good chance that dream will become a reality.

"I always wanted to play for my country on the world stage," said Sadler. "It's been a dream of mine since I was four years old."

Getting called up to the U.S. national team is nothing new for Sadler. It started when she was 12, and she just had her 20th national team call-up for the U-18 women's national team. And last year, she was on the U.S. team at the U-17 FIFA World Cup in Morocco.

"At the World Cup, playing for my country on the world stage, with all my friends and family, and just listening to the national anthem with the crest on, with my hand over my heart, it almost felt like a dream to be honest," said Sadler

Sadler is on the path to playing on the senior national team.

"That's the goal," she said. "The goal is to play in a World Cup and Olympics one day, but right now I'm on the U-18 national team, so it's like one step closer with each camp, but I've got to keep working really hard. If that's my true goal, then I really want to accomplish it."

Sadler will try to close out her senior year with another state championship this fall, to go along with the one she won with the Wolves as a freshman. After that, she will play college soccer at BYU, before starting her professional career.

"The main goal is to go pro, whether that is in the NWSL or overseas," said Sadler. "I think overseas would also be another dream come true."

She dreams big.

"Yeah, I know," said Sadler. "Let's hope I can accomplish it. I've worked hard every day, and I feel like it's paying off. I'm on a really good path right now, so I just have to keep working."