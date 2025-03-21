University of Utah adds another NBA talent to coaching staff

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah added a new member to the men's basketball program following the hiring of head coach Alex Jensen. Friday the team added Raphael Chillious as an assistant coach.

“Raphael has an established track record in player development and recruiting that will be integral to our program,” Jensen said. “We’re excited to welcome him and his family to Salt Lake City and the University of Utah.”

Chillious has spent years as a coach with stints at South Kent School and with the Pirates of East Carolina. University of Utah adds that in his time coaching, he has coached 17 players to NBA rosters, 10 NBA first-round draft picks, 4 NBA lottery picks and a No. 1-overall draft selection. Additionally, he also coached two players that were drafted straight out of high school.

Recently, Chillious spent the season with the Memphis Grizzlies as a personnel evaluator.

“I’m truly excited for the opportunity to join [Alex] Jensen’s staff at the University of Utah,” Chillious said. “Alex is a tremendous coach and great person/friend. We’ve coached together on trips to Europe over the last few years so I’ve gotten to know him beyond the court. So many colleagues have asked me if I would ever go back to college coaching and I always said it would only be with someone I truly know, trust and respect at a place that has a rich basketball tradition. I hit the jackpot with both by joining his staff. I look forward to getting to Salt Lake City, the place where we will develop high-level student-athletes who want to work hard, play tough and who aspire to play basketball well beyond college! Go Utes!”