Utah athletic director Mark Harlan fined $40,000 for post-game comments on Big 12 officiating

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah athletic director Mark Harlan was publicly reprimanded and fined $40,000 by the Big 12 on Sunday after blasting a conference officiating crew following BYU’s 22-21 win over the Utes for controversial calls on the Cougars’ winning drive.

Harlan took the podium shortly before Utah players and coach Kyle Whittingham arrived to address the media late Saturday night.

“This game was absolutely stolen from us,” Harlan said. “We were excited about being in the Big 12, but tonight I am not. We won this game. Someone else stole it from us. Very disappointed. I will talk to the commissioner. This was not fair to our team. I’m disgusted by the professionalism of the officiating crew tonight.”

Utah appeared to have stopped BYU twice on fourth down on the final drive. A defensive holding penalty was called on one of those plays, and officials ruled BYU had called timeout before the snap on the other one. The Cougars, who moved up two spots to No. 7 in the latest AP poll Sunday, remained undefeated after kicking a field goal with four seconds remaining.

The Big 12 issued its penalties Sunday, in accordance with the league's sportsmanship policies.

“Mark’s comments irresponsibly challenged the professionalism of our officials and the integrity of the Big 12 Conference,” Commissioner Brett Yormark said. “There is a right way and a wrong way to voice concerns. Unfortunately, Mark chose the wrong way. Accordingly, this violation warrants a public reprimand and financial penalty. The Big 12 Conference prioritizes professionalism, integrity, and fairness, and will continue to do so.”

The league said Harlan was informed that a repeat of such behavior would result in a more serious penalty.

Shortly after the punishment was announced, Harlan issued a statement:

"Last night following our game against BYU, I made clear my feelings related to the game officiating. However, I recognize that there are more appropriate times and avenues to express those concerns, and I accept the consequences of my decision. My comments came after having just left our team locker room where our student-athletes were hurting and upset. The University of Utah is proud to be a member of the Big 12 Conference and we look forward to working with our peers to continue to enhance the league. BYU, Coach Sitake and their coaches and student-athletes are having a terrific season and we wish them the very best.”

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff threw an incomplete pass in the end zone, but the play was blown dead a few seconds after the snap because officials said BYU called a timeout before the snap.

Then, Junior Tafuna and Karene Reid sacked Retzlaff on the replayed fourth down. Their sack was negated when Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn was called for holding.

BYU earned a fresh set of downs and marched down the field. Retzlaff completed passes to Chase Roberts and Darius Lassiter and then Hinckley Ropati ran 14 yards to help set up Will Ferrin’s winning 44-yard field goal.

Ferrin’s third and final field goal completed BYU’s rally from an 11-point halftime deficit. The Cougars scored their lone offensive touchdown with 12:35 remaining.

“I don’t know what else to say about it,” BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. “That’s the game of football. You can’t hold people. So I didn’t see it because I’m not watching the whole field, but I’ll take a look at it and I’m sure I’ll find some other holdings over there that weren’t called.”

Whittingham shared Harlan’s ire over the officiating.

“Things out there were ridiculous,” Whittingham said after the game. “That’s how I’ll leave it.”

Utah and BYU each were whistled for 10 penalties. The Utes totaled 90 penalty yards while the Cougars finished with 67 penalty yards.