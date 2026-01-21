Utah, BYU release 2026 football schedules

SALT LAKE CITY — It's only mid-January, but it's time for Utah and BYU football fans to start mapping out their plans for the fall after both schools released their 2026 football schedules.

The Utes will open up with three straight home games in Morgan Scalley's first season as head coach. Idaho will head to Rice-Eccles Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 3 to open the season, followed by Arkansas and Utah State.

Utah's Big 12 Conference schedule will begin the following week with a trip to Iowa State on Sept. 26.

The annual Holy War rivalry will be played on the Utes' home turf with BYU paying a visit on Nov. 7.

UTAH 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE :



Sept. 3 - Idaho

Sept. 12 - Arkansas

Sept. 19 - Utah State

Sept. 26 at Iowa State

Oct. 10 - Kansas

Oct. 17 at Colorado

Oct. 24 - Houston

Oct. 31 - Cincinnati

Nov. 7 - BYU

Nov. 14 at Arizona

Nov. 21 at TCU

Nov. 28 - West Virginia

BYU will open its 2026 schedule at home in back-to-back games starting on Sept. 5 against Utah Tech, with Arizona visiting a week later in the Big 12 Conference opener for the Cougars.

The biggest home game on the schedule will see Notre Dame traveling to Provo to face BYU on October 17.

BYU 2026 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE :

