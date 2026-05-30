Utah football coach grants local teen's life-long wish of meeting Philadelphia Eagles

SALT LAKE CITY — It was a night to remember at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday as Utah defensive tackles coach Luther Elliss took the stage to grant 18-year-old Sam's wish to meet the Philadelphia Eagles.

The second annual Night for Joy was made possible through a grant from Chartway Promise Foundation to Make-A-Wish Utah.

"I was thinking this was pretty crazy because I don’t like being on stage," Sam said. "It was scary. But it was also really cool, what everyone was doing."

Elliss was an All-American during his time playing for the Utes in the early '90s. He went on to play 10 seasons in the NFL, nine of which were with the Detroit Lions. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1999 and 2000.

He was elated to be able to bring this surprise to Sam.

"This impact and the joy you saw on Sam’s face is priceless," Elliss said. "It’s one of those things, if you could give your kid anything, and I could be a part of doing that, to give my kid an amazing gift as that, as to be able to go see the Eagles ... again, it’s priceless."

Sam battles congenital heart disease, a condition involving abnormalities in the heart's structure that are present from birth. It’s something that hits close to home for Ellis, whose son has the same condition.

"That’s why I’m here," Elliss said. "It was one of those things I was not going to miss. Especially once I heard the story, and I understood what Chartway Promise Foundation does, and Make-A-Wish. I’ve always had a heart for children, as you can tell, adopting 12 children, my wife and I."

Rebecca Riordan is the chief people officer and president of foundations for Chartway Credit Union.

"Our foundation is all about giving joy, hope and smiles to children who are medically fragile," she said. "These are amazing kids who we call our heroes. Most of them are facing some sort of significant challenge, and we know, we’ve learned from listening to them how important and impactful some of this work is."

To some, football may just seem like a game, but its impact stretches far beyond the field, creating connections that can change lives and lead to unforgettable opportunities.

"Just the impact it has, but the connections that it can create outside of football, which is phenomenal," Elliss said.