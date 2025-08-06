11-year-old dies in boating accident in Millard County

MILLARD COUNTY, Utah — A boy died Tuesday after being pulled under the water in a boating accident at a lake in central Utah.

The Millard County Sheriff's Office said the victim, age 11, was at Gunnison Bend Reservoir when a rope got caught in the boat's motor and pulled him under.

He was taken to a local hospital, then airlifted to another for more advanced care, officials said, but later died from his injuries.

It's not yet known how long he was under the water.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family, and others affected by this tragedy. As we join in the sorrow, we are honored to be among such a resilient people," the sheriff's office wrote. "We applaud the remarkable efforts made by others in the boy’s group and additional bystanders at the reservoir who quickly went into action as well as the first responders and other medical personnel."