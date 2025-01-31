Watch Now
Blue Jackets in town for first-ever meeting vs. Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club host the Columbus Blue Jackets after the Blue Jackets defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 2-1 in overtime.

Utah has gone 8-11-5 at home and 21-21-8 overall. The Utah Hockey Club are 18-2-6 when scoring at least three goals.

Columbus has gone 8-14-4 in road games and 25-19-7 overall. The Blue Jackets have allowed 168 goals while scoring 167 for a -1 scoring differential.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

Coverage starts at 5:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

