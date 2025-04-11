'Bucket Guy' wins over Utah Hockey Club fans, players with dazzling moves

SALT LAKE CITY — If you attended a Utah Hockey Club game during the inaugural season, you probably noticed the TruFru Ice Crew and Tim Oliphant, AKA "the guy with the bucket," skating with speed and flair and a signature pirouette as he gets off the ice.

"I love my job," said Oliphant. "Being out there with the players and being surrounded by 16,000 fans. I grew up playing hockey and this is everything I could have ever imagined."

Oliphant's skating skills are impressive, including his spin with the bucket before leaving the ice, captivating fans at Delta Center.

"A lot of people think I do it for the flair, which I do a little bit," he said. "But I also do it because it slows down the bucket. Slowing down the momentum, it's much easier for me."

After starting his ice crew career with the Florida Panthers, Oliphant's job as a flight attendant brought him to Utah three years ago in hopes an NHL team would follow him.

"As soon as I saw that the team was confirmed for Utah, I was looking online every single day for this job," said Oliphant. "I just love being on NHL ice, so I had to have it."

Even Utah Hockey Club players, like Nick Bjugstad, have taken notice.

"My mom came to visit about a month ago," said Bjugstad. "She didn't mention anything about the game. We were driving home from the game, and she just couldn't get over the guy who was pirouetting, shoveling the ice.

"I took note and I've been watching and I'm pretty impressed. I'm glad the fans are enjoying it. My mom especially loved it."

"Nick Bjugstad was my favorite player growing up," said Oliphant. "Growing up in Florida, he was drafted by Florida. I had his jersey growing up, so it means a lot to me that he's noticing, his family is noticing.

"Honestly, it means so much to me that people enjoy what I do. This is an entertainment company, and I do love being a small part of that entertainment."