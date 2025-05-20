Utah Jazz and Mammoth teaming up for 3v3 community tournaments

SANDY, Utah — The Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth have announced registration for each team's 3v3 tournament is now open. The tournaments will take place on July 12 at The Shops at South Town in Sandy.

According to organizers, this will be the first-ever 3v3 street hockey tournament offered by the Utah Mammoth.

“These events are so special because they bring people together, energize the community, help create memories, and make sports available to everyone,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy at Smith Entertainment Group. “The Jazz 3v3 tournament has become a beloved summer staple, and we’re thrilled to build on that momentum and start a new tradition with the Utah Mammoth 3v3 street hockey tournament, which will inspire even more athletes across the state.”

The Jazz 3v3 tournament will have more than 30 different divisions for boys and girls as well as adult men's and women's groups, including a 30 and under, 31+, and a men's six-foot-and-under division. Each team will have three to five players competing in games lasting just 20 minutes.

Registration for the Jazz's tournament is open now until July 2 and costs $175 per team. Each participant is guaranteed four games and will receive both a Jazz-branded 3v3 shirt and a ticket to a game during the 2025 Salt Lake City Summer League.

Winning teams will receive a ticket to a 2025-26 Utah Jazz game as well as a meet and greet with a Utah Jazz player. Additional rules and information can be found here.

Street Hockey comes to the desert

For the Utah Mammoths' first-ever 3v3 tournament, divisions will be offered across several age groups, including a 10-and-under division for boys. Organizers say that the tournament will feature beginner, recreational, and competitive levels, allowing athletes of all abilities a chance to compete.

Each team will be made up of five to seven players, with each game lasting 20 minutes.

Registration for the street hockey tournament is open through July 2 and costs $200 per team. Each participant is guaranteed four games and will receive both a Mammoth-branded 3v3 shirt and a ticket to a Utah Mammoth 2025-26 preseason game.

Winning team players will receive a ticket to the 2025-26 Utah Mammoth home opener and will get to have a meet and greet with a Utah Mammoth Player. They will also receive an exclusive team-branded hat.

More information and rules can be found here.

Participants of both the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth 3v3 tournaments can save $25 by registering before June 3 and using the promo code 3v3SUMMER25.