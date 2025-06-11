New video gives glimpse inside massive Delta Center renovations

SALT LAKE CITY — Not the Mammoth or the Jazz, but a team of a different sort has been hard at work inside Delta Center over the last few weeks, transforming the arena as it adjusts to being the home to both the NHL and NBA.

A new video released Wednesday shows the progress being made inside Delta Center. Crews can be seen demolishing sections at the end of the lower bowl to accommodate a new ice floor to eliminate obstructed views of the playing surface.

The actual floor is also being raised, by two feet, to help with sightlines.

Since the project began on April 30, nearly 32,000 collective hours have been spent on the arena transformation, which includes a new seating system that will allow fans of both the Mammoth and Jazz to remain close to the ice and court.

Once the project is complete, seating capacity for Mammoth games will rise to 17,000 fans, an increase of nearly 6,000 seats, while Jazz game seating capacity will rise by nearly 800 fans to 19,000.