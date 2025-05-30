Utah Jazz, Mammoth give Fanatics control of retail operations

SALT LAKE CITY — Smith Entertainment Group announced today that they have established a long-term partnership with Fanatics to be the retail partner for both the Utah Jazz and Utah Mammoth. That means Fanatics will manage end-to-end retail operations for SEG's NBA and NHL franchises.

“Fanatics is a global leader in sports apparel design, manufacturing, and merchandising, and we are thrilled to leverage their expertise to offer fans a completely reimagined, tech-forward shopping experience across all retail touchpoints,” said Chris Barney, president of revenue and commercial strategy for Smith Entertainment Group. “As we continue to invest in the fan experience at Delta Center and beyond, our retail strategy plays a key role in pushing boundaries and redefining how fans connect with our teams for years to come.”

Starting on Sunday, Fanatics will assume operations of all retail locations throughout Delta Center, including the Team Store on the main concourse as well as the storefront on Level 5.

To prepare for the transition, the Team Store inside the Delta Center will be temporarily closed from June 2 to June 9.

Smith Entertainment Group says as early as August, fans will be able to access an expanded selection of merchandise, including premium headwear, collectibles, and memorabilia. In addition, Fanatics is developing Utah-inspired collections and exclusive collaborations that authentically celebrate the state and resonate with fans.

“Utah is rapidly emerging as one of America’s most passionate sports markets, and Fanatics is honored to officially join forces with Smith Entertainment Group,” said Ed O’Brien, Fanatics' SVP of Business Development. “We’re committed to providing an unparalleled retail experience, delivering exceptional products for Jazz and Mammoth fans of all ages - whether in the arena, online, or anywhere they choose to shop.”

Later this summer, Fanatics will also launch the new Jazz team store. The site will be powered by Fanatics' cloud commerce platform. The Mammoth online store already operates through the NHL shop, which is also on the Fanatics platform.