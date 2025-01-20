Central Division foes meet when Utah Hockey Club hosts Winnipeg

SALT LAKE CITY — Winnipeg Jets (31-13-3, in the Central Division) vs. Utah Hockey Club (19-19-7, in the Central Division)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Utah Hockey Club host the Winnipeg Jets in a matchup of Central Division opponents.

Utah is 19-19-7 overall and 5-6-2 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club are third in the league serving 10.5 penalty minutes per game.

Winnipeg has a 31-13-3 record overall and a 12-4-0 record in Central Division play. The Jets are 16-6-1 in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Jets won the previous meeting 3-0. Nino Niederreiter scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Cooley has 14 goals and 28 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Matias Maccelli has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 19 goals and 22 assists for the Jets. Mark Scheifele has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Jets: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 2.2 penalties and 4.8 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

Coverage starts at 7:00 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.