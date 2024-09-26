Crouse settling in after big move from Arizona to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been a whirlwind process that has delivered Utah an NHL team over the last five months. Through it all, Utah Hockey Club's Lawson Crouse has managed that career move while also balancing becoming a new father.

Crouse and his wife, Claire, welcomed their daughter, Isabel, to the world in August. The Canadian forward said it's been a long and short summer at the same time.

"My wife and I were pretty on top of it from the get go," said Crouse. "[It] kind of made the adjustment that much easier. I found a house right away and got things moved in right away, so that was huge.

"Obviously, the birth of our child, our daughter, was an incredible experience, and I'm counting down the minutes until I can get out of here and go see her."

Last season, Crouse tallied 23 goals in 81 games with the Coyotes. He will be entering his ninth season in the NHL, all with the same franchise.

"I've gone through so many experiences in my career," said Crouse about his loyalty to the club. "Some good, some bad, but you just have to learn. That's all it's about. Learning day in and day out."

The Coyotes had previously taken the ice without a captain for the past three seasons, but "The Sheriff" has been part of the team's leadership group the last two years as an alternate captain. It's a distinction he shared last season with teammates Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz, who remain teammates in Utah.

"I think we have a great relationship that kind of helps each other out in the long run."

Crouse and the team return to NHL preseason action Friday when the Utah Hockey Club visits the Vegas Golden Knights, a game that can be seen on Utah 16.

