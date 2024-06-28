Deke? Five Hole? How strong is Utah's hockey IQ?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is going gaga over its new NHL team which is scheduled to drop the puck in the Beehive State this fall. But while hockey is ready for Utah, is Utah ready for hockey?

While most can easily rattle off terminology associated with football and basketball, hockey is a different animal altogether.

Knowing that terms like deke, chirp, five hole and top shelf are just some of the favorites of those who love the game played on the frozen pond, FOX 13 News anchor Bob Evans went out to test the hockey IQs of Utahns.

While some fans hoisted the cup with their answers, others ended up in the penalty box.

