Utah Mammoth 2025-26 schedule released as team skates into second season

SALT LAKE CITY — While last season saw the debut of NHL hockey in Salt Lake City, Wednesday's release of the 2025-26 schedule signals the beginning of another new era: The first skate of the Utah Mammoth.

The team will begin the upcoming season with its new nickname on a three-game road trip starting on Oct. 9 in Denver to face the Colorado Avalanche, before returning to Delta Center for the home opener against Calgary on Oct. 15.

When the team hits the ice at home, it will be the first time Mammoth fans can experience the new and improved Delta Center, where renovations will improve sightlines across the arena.

Among the schedule highlights are a 7-game homestand starting Jan. 7 in which teams such as Toronto, Dallas and Philadelphia visit the Wasatch Front. The two-time defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers come to Utah on Wednesday, December 10.

Utah will wrap up the regular season at home against St. Louis on April 16.

As always, almost every Utah Mammoth game will be available to watch on Utah 16 (The Spot) throughout the season.

Full 2025-26 Utah Mammoth Schedule below: