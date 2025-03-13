Emotions pour out as fans share support for Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram

SALT LAKE CITY — The last thing Utah Hockey Club goalie Connor Ingram is short of these days is support.

"I want him to take care of himself, he took a big step and courage to take care of himself and we’re supporting him, big time," said head coach Andre Tourigny.

On Sunday, Ingram reentered the NHL-NHLPA Player Assistance Program after saying he had not been himself since his mother died of breast cancer in December.

Apart from his teammates, Ingram's fans displayed a show of support Wednesday at Delta Center in a grassroots effort to show support. Jackie Johnson organized a card-signing for Ingram after several fans shared how his bravery has inspired and helped them in their struggles.

"I was like, wow, this is a chance for Utah, how to show him that we love him and that we got, we have his back," Johnson explained.

Thinking a few fans would want to share their support for Ingram, Johnson brought paper and pens and shared on social media that people could share their love, too

The response was overwhelming

"And now I'm like, dang, do I have enough paper for all of these cards that are about to come through!" said Johnson.

Johnson was inspired by Ingram's will to keep going despite his mother's death, especially as she has faced her own struggles.

"Ingram himself has made a huge impact for people, just in general, to talk about mental health and to know that it's okay to say, 'Hey, I'm not okay. I need help," she explained.

Many felt the same way as Johnson, with some being brought to tears while signing the cards.

"So many of these people just came over and were emotional or crying right when they got here," she shared, "and were emotional and crying as they were writing up their letters."

Some of the words left for Ingram included, "Respect your dedication, bro, gonna go get better and then come back stronger and better. We're waiting for you," and "Sending you all our love and prayers."



Even fans of the visiting Anaheim Mighty Ducks joined in, with someone writing how on the ice, everyone is family.

So while the players are the ones that usually sign pucks, this time the roles were reversed as fans brought their own signed pucks to support Ingram. And as the letters pour in, Johnson expressed how it's clear that Ingram's saves on the ice are just as important to fans as his impact on their lives

"Not only has he loved, but he's made so many people here feel like it's okay that I feel the way that I feel."