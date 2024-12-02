Fresh off Vegas shutout, Utah Hockey Club returns home to face Stars

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club host the Dallas Stars after Nick Schmaltz's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Utah Hockey Club's 6-0 win.

Utah is 10-10-4 overall and 2-3-0 against the Central Division. The Utah Hockey Club rank second in NHL play with 112 total penalties (averaging 4.7 per game).

Dallas has a 6-2-0 record in Central Division games and a 15-8 record overall. The Stars have scored 79 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank 10th in league play.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.