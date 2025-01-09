Watch Now
How you can get Utah Hockey Club tickets for $10

The Utah Hockey Club's inaugural season began about three months ago, and FOX 13 News checked in with downtown businesses to see if fans have had an impact.
SALT LAKE CITY — Starting Friday, fans of the Utah Hockey Club have the opportunity to buy tickets to their games for just $10. Utah Hockey Club partnered with Smith's and Moxie Pest Control for the new promotion.

On January 10, when the Utah Hockey Club faces off against the San Jose Sharks, and for the remaining 24 regular season home games this season, up to 2,000 fans per game can enjoy single-goal view tickets for just $10, which includes a hot dog and a bottle of water. The tickets purchased through the program are non-transferable and cannot be resold.

Smith's Utah Hockey Club Value Ticket Program

Smith's shoppers will be able to access the $10 Utah Hockey Club Value Tickets following any purchase greater than $20 at participating stores. Shoppers can purchase two $10 tickets per $20 spent up to as many as 8 tickets per $80 purchase.

Shoppers will be given a unique URL and promo code printed directly on their receipt which enables them to redeem the offer online. You can find more information on this program here.

Utah Hockey Club College Ticket Program

Students enrolled in any Utah university also have the opportunity to purchase $10 tickets, which include a hot dog and bottled water, through the Utah Hockey Club College Ticket Program. The team partnered with Moxie Pest Control for the promotion.

Students will need a valid university email address to purchase up to two single-goal view tickets for up to three remaining home games this season. Tickets can be purchased here.

As part of the program, the Utah Hockey Club will host a College Game Night at Delta Center on March 20 when the team takes on the Buffalo Sabres. Throughout the night, students attending the game as part of the College Ticket Program can be part of unique in-game activities, giveaways, and a post-game afterparty inside one of the premium clubs at Delta Center. The party will include free food and non-alcoholic beverages.

