Maple Leafs take losing streak into matchup with the Utah Hockey Club

SALT LAKE CITY — The Toronto Maple Leafs are looking to break their three-game losing streak with a win against the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah has a 28-25-10 record overall and a 12-13-6 record in home games. The Utah Hockey Club have conceded 185 goals while scoring 178 for a -7 scoring differential.

Toronto has a 38-22-3 record overall and an 18-11-2 record on the road. The Maple Leafs have scored 202 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 10th in NHL play.

Monday’s game is the second time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 3-2 in the last meeting. Mitchell Marner led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 23 goals and 22 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Clayton Keller has five goals and 10 assists over the past 10 games.

Marner has 21 goals and 58 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has scored five goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utah Hockey Club: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Utah Hockey Club: None listed.

Maple Leafs: None listed.

Coverage starts at 7:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.