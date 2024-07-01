New draftees don't waste time taking ice for Utah Hockey Club camp

PARK CITY, Utah — Barely hours after the final pick of the NHL Draft, the Utah Hockey Club's newest players took to the ice for the team's first development camp in Park City.

The five-day camp at the Park City Ice Arena provides prospects like first round picks Tij Iginla and Cole Beaudoin a chance to receive their first NHL coaching and instruction, both on and off the ice.

"It's cool to get right on the plane and come straight here and get right into it," said Iginla.

It's a great opportunity for players like Iginla, the sixth overall pick in the draft who grew up as the son of a hockey hall of famer, and lower-level prospects to jump right into pro hockey.

"I was a little nervous going in, I think everyone was with their first camp, but I think as you went along in the practice you got used to it, you got comfortable and became more confident and it's just an honor to be here," said second round pick Will Skahan.

The camp will end Friday with a scrimmage at Delta Center that is free for fans to attend.

