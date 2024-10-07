No tickets, no problem! How to party for free at the Utah Hockey Club opener

SALT LAKE CITY — The excitement ahead of Tuesday's inaugural season opener for the Utah Hockey Club has reached Stanley Cup levels, and the team wants to make sure everyone can enjoy the opening night festivities, even fans who don't have tickets.

Utah Hockey Club will host the Chicago Blackhawks at 8 p.m. to begin the team's first season in Salt Lake City.

Ahead of the puck dropping at Delta Center, the team is holding a free outdoor event that begins at 4 p.m. and features a concert, interactive games, and activities, as well as food trucks and DJs.

Starting at 5:30 p.m., country star Shaboozey will perform outside the arena during the party along 300 West between South Temple and 100 South. The concert will be followed by an F-35A flyover flown by pilots from the 388th and 419th Fighter Wings based at Hill Air Force Base.

Once the puck drops, the pre-game party will switch to a watch party with fans allowed to watch the game on big screens on each end of 300 West.

“Whether fans are tuning in from home, experiencing the action inside the arena, or enjoying the hours-long festivities on the Delta Center plaza, October 8 is going to be a day to remember, and we want the entire community to enjoy it," said team owner Ryan Smith. "We are so excited for what we have planned to make sure everyone can participate in the energy and excitement of what’s to come.”

Ahead of its coverage of the actual game, ESPN will broadcast from the

Delta Center plaza throughout the day starting at 2 p.m. with former NHL stars Mark Messier and P.K. Subban.

