Delta Center to feature reduced concession pricing during Utah Hockey Club, Jazz games

SALT LAKE CITY — Eating at a Utah Hockey Club or Utah Jazz home game this season will no longer force fans to take out a second mortgage to chow down while cheering on their favorite teams.

Starting with Friday's preseason Jazz game, the prices for some concessions at Delta Center will be considerably lower than in previous years, causing fans to believe they've time-warped to a previous decade.

Hot dogs, nachos, ice cream, and a box of popcorn will now cost just $3, while bottled water will be priced at $2. Those prices have been set for the entire season for all games.

All purchased together, a full meal featuring the items listed would set a fan back $14, far less than in other arenas around the country, including Delta Center in years prior.

The concession items will be sold at locations on concourse Level 3 and 5.

According to Smith Entertainment Group, the price reduction is more than 45% from those previously sold inside the arena and was made after reviewing fan feedback over the past season.

