Now in Utah, All-Star Clayton Keller aiming for bigger goals

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Hockey Club forward Clayton Keller said the transition for him from the Wasatch Front to Phoenix was an "easy one," and this year, the team has their eyes set on achieving something they haven't done since the 2019-20 season: Make the playoffs.

"Last year, we were kind of right there for a little bit," said Keller. "Then, we kind of went on a slide, but we learned about our team, how hard it is to win and how we have to play. I'm super excited to take on this new challenge with a great group of guys."

The St. Louis area native was named an NHL All-Star last season, his third consecutive honor and fourth total. Becoming an All-Star was something that Keller always believed he'd achieve, but it will not allow him to become complacent.

"I strive to get better every day, and I've put a lot of work in to get where I'm at," he said, "but I'm excited to keep [working] going forward and doing the same thing."

Growing up, Keller looked up to Pittsburgh Penguins legend Sidney Crosby and three-time Stanley Cup champion Patrick Kane. Crosby actually attended Shattuck-Saint Mary's in Minnesota where Keller spent two years playing before joining the USA Hockey National Team Development Program.

Kane and Keller share a similar size profile. The two are both listed at 5'10, and that is one of the reasons that Keller has tried to model his game after him.

The NHL preseason continues Friday when the Utah Hockey Club visits the Vegas Golden Knights, a game fans can watch on Utah 16.

