Salt Lake City sends NHL arena deal to Utah State Legislature

SALT LAKE CITY — A closely-watched deal between the city and Smith Entertainment Group for a massive downtown development has been sent to the Utah State Legislature for its approval.

It's a critical step in plans to remodel the Delta Center and surrounding areas to accommodate both the Utah Jazz and the new Utah Hockey Club. The Salt Lake City Council confirmed to FOX 13 News the agreement had been transmitted to Utah's Capitol Hill.

Under the bill the legislature passed to help lure a National Hockey League team to Utah, final approval of the deal would go to a legislative committee. If they sign off on it? The the Salt Lake City Council could vote to raise the sales tax .5% to help pay for infrastructure and improvements to the area. A vote is likely to happen before the end of the year.

The deal keeps the Jazz and the Utah Hockey Club downtown for at least 30 years, something city leaders believe will generate billions in economic impact for the downtown area. If the teams leave early, Smith Entertainment Group (owned by billionaires Ryan and Ashley Smith) would owe Salt Lake City potentially hundreds of millions of dollars. The deal also includes protections for JapanTown, which has faced threats of the wrecking ball before. Located behind the Salt Palace, there would be efforts to preserve the church and other historic buildings.

The fate of the Salt Palace and Abravanel Hall are part of separate negotiations between Smith Entertainment Group and Salt Lake County, which owns both facilities.

