Tablo TV offers exclusive discount to watch Utah Hockey Club games

SALT LAKE CITY — For Utah Hockey Club fans interested in watching games on Utah 16 (KUPX) over the air with an antenna, Tablo TV is offering an exclusive discount for a limited time.

Tablo is a whole-home DVR that provides access to 100+ free over-the-air and streaming channels. You can go to TabloTV.com, enter your zip code, and see what channels you can get with no subscription fee.

Now through the end of 2024, Utah fans can get $30 off a Tablo Total System (two-tuner device and indoor antenna) — for a final price of $89.95. This cannot be combined with other offers or promotions.

The Tablo internet-connected device pairs with a TV antenna and sends a live TV signal to compatible smart devices, allowing users to watch live broadcast TV anywhere in their homes. One device serves all compatible smart TVs in your home.

It features:



The ability to pause, record, replay – The Tablo device lets consumers record live network TV shows, special events and sports, right out of the box.

– The Tablo device lets consumers record live network TV shows, special events and sports, right out of the box. The ability to watch on any compatible device or platform – It supports all mobile and most connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs.

– It supports all mobile and most connected TV platforms, including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs. A unified program guide – It combines live local networks with a selection of free streaming channels in an easy-to-navigate guide.

– It combines live local networks with a selection of free streaming channels in an easy-to-navigate guide. Assisted setup – The Tablo app helps consumers set up an antenna and Tablo device, so they get the best reception and most channels possible for their home’s location to broadcast towers.

Tablo is owned by The E.W. Scripps Company, parent company of KUPX and KSTU.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!