Utah defensemen Sean Durzi and John Marino out long term after undergoing surgeries

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club will be without a couple of defensemen for an extended period of time after Sean Durzi and John Marino each underwent surgery.

The team announced Durzi had his right shoulder repaired after being injured last week in Utah's fourth game of the season and is expected to be out four to six months. Marino had an operation on lower-back problems that had him sidelined throughout training camp, and he's expected to miss three to four months.

Maveric Lamoureux, a 2022 first-round pick, was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League.

Utah, formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes before relocating to Salt Lake City under new ownership, is aiming to end the organization's playoff drought, which goes back to 2012 not counting the pandemic-expanded 2020 postseason. The NHL is treating the club like a new franchise with the old records applying only to Arizona, a condition of the sale to new owners.

