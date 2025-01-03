Utah ends 5-game winless streak with 5-3 victory over Flames

SALT LAKE CITY — Lawson Crouse scored twice and the Utah Hockey Club rallied to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Thursday night to end a five-game winless streak.

Logan Cooley, Clayton Keller, and Kevin Stenlund — into an empty net — also scored to help Utah improve to 17-15-6. Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves.

Blake Coleman, Connor Zary, and Brayden Pachal scored for Calgary, and Dan Vladar made 21 saves.

Down 3-2 after 40 minutes, Utah scored twice early in the third with goals less than two minutes apart. Keller steered in Olli Maatta’s point shot to tie it at 47 seconds. Crouse gave Utah the lead at 2:35 when he took a pass from Nick Bjugstad and beat Vladar.

Takeaways

Utah: An illness is working its way through the locker room. Keller missed Utah’s game Tuesday game with the bug and Matias Maccelli — who took Keller’s spot on the top line — missed his first game of the season Thursday.

Flames: Calgary lost the services of Nazem Kadri for an extended period. After a physical shift in the second period where Kadri battled back and forth with Liam O’Brien, both players were assessed 10-minute misconducts for their continued jawing after the whistle. Utah’s tying goal and go-ahead goals in the third came while Kadri was still serving the penalty.

Key stat

Calgary dropped to 10-1-1 when leading after two periods.

Up next

Both teams are back in action Saturday night. Utah will be at Dallas, and Calgary is hosting Nashville.