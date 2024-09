Utah Hockey Club announces 2024 training camp roster

SALT LAKE CITY — Tuesday, the Utah Hockey Club announced the roster for the team's 2024 Training Camp. Practices for the team start Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at Utah's Olympic Oval.

The training camp roster comes about a week after the team held their first-ever rookie camp. 20 of those players will be joining the training camp roster.

Who from the rookie camp is on the training camp roster?

The following players will be continuing with the team from rookie camp into training camp.

Forwards

Owen Allard Cole Beaudoin Kyle Crnkovic Will Gavin Tij Iginla Sam Lipkin Julian Lutz Miko Matikka Reggie Newman Noel Nordh Gabe Smith

Defensemen

Artem Duda Terrell Goldsmith Justin Kipkie Maveric Lamoureux Tomas Lavoie Lleyton Moore Maksymilian Szuber Veeti Vaisanen

Goaltender

Anson Thornton



Who made the full training camp roster?

The following rosters have been given to FOX 13 News from the Utah Hockey Club.

Utah Hockey Club

Utah Hockey Club

When and where is the Utah Hockey Club training?

Thursday, September 19

Utah's Olympic Oval

Group A: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Group B: 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Friday, September 20

Utah's Olympic Oval

Group A: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Group B: 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Saturday, September 21

Utah's Olympic Oval

Group A: 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Group B: 1:00 p.m. to 2:40 p.m.

Sunday, September 22

Utah's Olympic Oval

Morning skate: 8:45 a.m. - 9:30 a.m. Non-playing player practice- 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Game vs. St. Louis Blues- 5:00 p.m. (Wells Fargo Arena)

Monday, September 23

Utah's Olympic Oval

Morning skate: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Non-playing player practice- 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Game vs. Los Angeles Kings- 7:00 p.m. (Delta Center)

Tuesday, September 24 (Day Off)

Wednesday, September 25

Utah's Olympic Oval

Group A: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Group B: 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 26

Utah's Olympic Oval Group A: 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Group B: 12:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Friday, September 27

Utah's Olympic Oval

Morning skate: 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. Non-playing player practice- 12:15 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. Game vs. Vegas Golden Knights- 8:00 p.m. (T-Mobile Arena)

Saturday, September 28

Utah's Olympic Oval Group A: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Group B: 1:45 p.m. to 3:45 p.m.

Sunday, September 29

Utah's Olympic Oval

Practice: 10:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Game vs. Colorado Avalanche- 5:00 p.m. (Ball Arena)

Monday, September 30

Utah's Olympic Oval Practice: 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 1

Utah's Olympic Oval Practice: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Game vs. San Jose Sharks- 8:00 p.m. (SAP Center)

Wednesday, October 2

Utah's Olympic Oval Practice: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Game vs. Anaheim Ducks- 8:00 p.m. (Honda Center)

Thursday, October 3

Park City Ice Arena

Practice: 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Friday, October 4

Park City Arena

Practice: 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 5

Marverik Center

Game vs. Colorado Avalanche- 5:00 p.m.



