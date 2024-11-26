Watch Now
SportsUtah Hockey Club

Actions

Utah Hockey Club continues its road trip with face-off against the Montreal Canadiens

UHC-Canadiens.png
FOX 13 News
UHC-Canadiens.png
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club is hoping to end its four-game road trip with a win against the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday night. At the same time, the Canadiens are hoping to bounce back following a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights over the weekend.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Hockey Club meet in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal is 7-11-2 overall and 5-5-1 at home. The Canadiens have gone 2-5-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Utah is 4-6-2 on the road and 8-10-3 overall. The Utah Hockey Club are 7-0-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

Recent Utah Hockey Club stories

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch the Utah Hockey Club all season long on Utah 16