Utah Hockey Club continues its road trip with face-off against the Montreal Canadiens

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club is hoping to end its four-game road trip with a win against the Canadiens in Montreal on Tuesday night. At the same time, the Canadiens are hoping to bounce back following a 6-2 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights over the weekend.

The Montreal Canadiens and the Utah Hockey Club meet in a non-conference matchup.

Montreal is 7-11-2 overall and 5-5-1 at home. The Canadiens have gone 2-5-1 in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Utah is 4-6-2 on the road and 8-10-3 overall. The Utah Hockey Club are 7-0-3 in games they score three or more goals.

Tuesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.