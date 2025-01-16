Utah Hockey Club faces Rangers in a non-conference matchup

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club face the New York Rangers in a non-conference matchup on Thursday at Delta Center.

Utah is 18-18-7 overall and 6-10-4 at home. The Utah Hockey Club are fifth in league play with 179 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

New York is 20-20-3 overall and 11-11-1 in road games. The Rangers have a -10 scoring differential, with 124 total goals scored and 134 allowed.

The teams match up Thursday for the second time this season. The Utah Hockey Club won the previous meeting 6-5 in overtime. Clayton Keller scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Guenther has 16 goals and 18 assists for the Utah Hockey Club. Logan Cooley has four goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Artemi Panarin has 17 goals and 27 assists for the Rangers. Vincent Trocheck has scored five goals with four assists over the past 10 games.

Coverage starts at 6:30 p.m. for FREE only on Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.