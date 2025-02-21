Utah Hockey Club general manager Bill Armstrong excited for playoff push

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Hockey Club is back together after the break for the 4 Nations Face-Off and ready to continue a push toward the playoffs in the inaugural season. Utah stands six points out of the final playoff spot with 26 games to play.

"We've been able to hold in there," said Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong. "We've weathered a huge amount of injuries to key guys on our roster. We went out and found some players like Olli Maatta and Nick DeSimone, and these guys have been impact guys for us, and now we're getting out guys back. We're really excited, because for the first time we've had everybody on the ice together.

"Right now is an exciting time for our club. We've won three of our last four games, and we've got our players back, so it's going to be a late-season push here, but it's a good thing. We want to play meaningful games down the stretch and here we are."

The Utah Hockey Club has a big weekend against teams they're chasing in the playoff race, playing at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday and then hosting Vancouver on Sunday.