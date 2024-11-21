Utah Hockey Club hits the road to face Bruins in Boston

SALT LAKE CITY — The Boston Bruins look to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Utah Hockey Club.

Boston has a 5-4-2 record in home games and an 8-9-3 record overall. The Bruins have conceded 69 goals while scoring 48 for a -21 scoring differential.

Utah has a 3-4-2 record on the road and a 7-8-3 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have gone 3-3-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.