Utah Hockey Club hits the road to face Bruins in Boston

FOX 13 News
SALT LAKE CITY — The Boston Bruins look to end a three-game losing streak when they play the Utah Hockey Club.

Boston has a 5-4-2 record in home games and an 8-9-3 record overall. The Bruins have conceded 69 goals while scoring 48 for a -21 scoring differential.

Utah has a 3-4-2 record on the road and a 7-8-3 record overall. The Utah Hockey Club have gone 3-3-3 when they commit more penalties than their opponent.

The matchup Thursday is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Utah Hockey Club won 2-1 in overtime in the previous meeting.

Coverage starts at 4:30 p.m. for FREE only on FOX 13, Utah 16, DirecTV, DirecTV Stream, Fubo and the team's streaming app.

Catch nearly all Utah Hockey Club games on Utah 16 this fall!

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

